WAUKESHA — As the extent of the coronavirus outbreak eases in the area, ProHealth Care is loosening hospital visitation rules.
Effective immediately, one visitor per patient will be allowed at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. A patient can have the same visitor throughout a hospital stay, rather than a succession of different visitors.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who are suspected of having the virus will not be allowed visitors.
All visitors must be 18 or older, and all visitors must wear a mask at all times within the hospital.
All visitors will be screened at the hospital entries. Any visitor who has a fever or other signs of illness will be asked to leave.
Anyone who is feeling unwell is strongly encouraged not to visit a hospital or other health care facility unless it is to seek care.
