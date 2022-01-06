KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 739 (209, 268, 262), Andrew Jonas 691 (257, 223, 211), Damien Lopez 678 (231, 235, 212), Fred Pugh 649 (236, 216), Brad Dantuma 640 (213, 224, 203), Shawn Voelz 639 (222, 235), John Butschke 636 (212, 224, 200), Scott Kaufmann 628 (214, 223), Larry Caya 610 (226), Doug Ketelhohn 603 (236). Women: Kari Kaufmann 649 (257, 234), Brett Lopez 643 (214, 206, 223), Ashley Kaufmann 591 (223), Jodie Bircher 534
Standings
;Pts.
Revolution Pro Shop;16
Local Waters 2;15
Johnson & Hellekson;13
American Family;12
We Don’t Care;11
Bob’s Bunch;10
G Brock Auto Repair;10
Kube Custom Carpentry;10
Local Waters I;9
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;7
Fun Farm N Toys;7
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Steph Rezynski 618 (232), Sherena Mallow 616 (222, 212), Melissa Kruesel 590 (206), Barb Bauer 544 (214), Jen May 540, Steph Percifield 534, Holly Bauer 529 (226)
Standings
;Pts.
Kozi Homes;14
Silver Eagle;12
RJ Exteriors;12
Travel Leaders;10
Watertown Bowl;10
Split Happens;8
Alley Gals;8
Who Gives a Split;8
Schaefer’s;8
KT Gals;8
The Ball Handlers;8
Stacey’s 2;4
Kraemer’s;2
Stacey’s 1;0
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores — Josh Bartz 740 (278), Bennie Benninger 726 (261), Amanda Blanke 706 (247), Brad Ziemer 695 (248), Pete Boer 680 (258), Jeff Weihert 679 (258), Roger Brunk 661 (234), Pete Richter 659 (278), Brandon Radloff 639 (232), Mike Peters 626 (225), Tim Courtney 618 (235), Mike Grossman 614 (235)
Standings
;Pts.
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;48
Rusty Nail;38
JLS;37
G&W Electric;35
Pine Cone;34
Miller 64;32
Hersh’s Gang;32
Watertown Bowl;27
JAK’S;21
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Brusveen 659 (257), Brad Ziemer 658 (247), Jamie Genz 637 (255), Tim Claas 635 (225), Dan Bohn 611 (238), Dean Sellnow 610 (228), Keith Hanke 606 (236), Dale Stangler 605 (234), Larry Romprey 601 (223)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington;9
Silver Eagle Saloon;8
Stull Agronomy;6.5
KG Builders;5
Watertown Bowl;3.5
Schaefer’s Soft Water;2
CITY
High scores: Tom Christian 796 (279, 278), Chris Kaufmann 780 (299), Andy Conant 750 (278), Rick Nass 733 (278), Mark Oiler 729 (266), Keven Roethle 721 (279), John Uttech 703 (245), Chad Sellnow 702 (257), D.J. Kruesel 689 (263), Adam Kircher 685 (257), Ed Laatsch 684 (257), Dan Schilling 675 (259), Jeff Ready 674 (257), Adam Zstrow 663 (268), Ben Schrier 657 (226), Marshall Mosher 656 (277), Kevin Guetzlaff 651 (266), Todd Saeger 649 (247), Marc Oldenhoff 644 (234), Chris Hartig 639 (237), Brad Ebert 635, Josh Kaufmann 632 (244), Pete Richter 627, Tom Lulewitz 627, Bo Moldenhauer 627, Brandon Radloff 626, Shawn Bresnehan 623, Jason Heineke 621, Craig Godfroy 620, Kevin. Hahn 620, Cody Kruesel 611, Jake Jurgella 610, Jake Hermanson 610, Kory Arndt 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
United Electric;123
Wttn Siding;122.5
Wttn Bowl North;105
Gasthaus;94.5
Nielsen Amusement;77
Fireball;76
B Division
Bud;111
Wolf Paving;102
Wttn Bowl 18;90
Buffalo;84
3 Fingers Deep;78
TBE Equipment;68
