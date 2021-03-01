SUNDAY MIXED NUTS
High scores - men: Aaron Boettcher 579 (211), Don Blair 545 (210), Aaron Oestreich 523, Bill Starkey 504. Women: Jodie Bircher 518 (212), Rebecca Hartmann 490, Jessica Rynearson 477, Dawn Blair 475.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Cops & Robbers;25
Spare Parts;24
Long Distance Bowlers;24
Alley Cats;19
Animal House;19
Criminal Minds;15
FRIDAY FUN COUPLES
High scores - men: DJ Kruesel (233, 214, 235) 682, Matt Wong (213, 232) 625, Kevin Blasing (282) 592. Women: Brenda Clemmons 493, Julie Holloway 492, Melissa Kruesel 485. Couples: DJ/Melissa Kruesel 1167, Matt Wong/Julie Holloway 1117, Kevin/Cassie Blasing 1061.
STANDINGS
;W;L
United Septic;52;12
All Day;36;28
Emil's Pizza;26;38
Wolff Pack;14;50
