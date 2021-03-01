SUNDAY MIXED NUTS

High scores - men: Aaron Boettcher 579 (211), Don Blair 545 (210), Aaron Oestreich 523, Bill Starkey 504. Women: Jodie Bircher 518 (212), Rebecca Hartmann 490, Jessica Rynearson 477, Dawn Blair 475.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Cops & Robbers;25

Spare Parts;24

Long Distance Bowlers;24

Alley Cats;19

Animal House;19

Criminal Minds;15

FRIDAY FUN COUPLES

High scores - men: DJ Kruesel (233, 214, 235) 682, Matt Wong (213, 232) 625, Kevin Blasing (282) 592. Women: Brenda Clemmons 493, Julie Holloway 492, Melissa Kruesel 485. Couples: DJ/Melissa Kruesel 1167, Matt Wong/Julie Holloway 1117, Kevin/Cassie Blasing 1061.

STANDINGS

;W;L

United Septic;52;12

All Day;36;28

Emil's Pizza;26;38

Wolff Pack;14;50

