Sometimes, it’s just not your day.
The second-seeded Fort Atkinson football team fell to seventh-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower 10-0 in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
For the Blackhawks, this result marks the end of a successful campaign, one that saw the program post a 7-3 overall record while winning its first league championship since 2003. The team reached the postseason for the first time since 2016 and accounted for plenty of memorable moments while going 6-1 in the Badger-Small Conference, including a Homecoming win over then No. 1-ranked Baraboo, and late tiebreaking scores in victories at Stoughton and Monona Grove.
None of those accomplishments, however, make this pill any easier to swallow.
Fort, which had 77 yards of total offense, ended its seven offensive series (excluding a kneel down to end the first half) with four punts, one interception, one missed field goal and a turnover on downs.
Defensively, the Blackhawks hung tough against a Lions team that won back-to-back games to become playoff eligible. NBE finished with 197 yards of offense (all on the ground) while senior running back Max Ringwall produced 123 rushing yards on 23 carries.
NBE took its second drive of the game 44 yards over eight plays, culminating in a 14-yard TD run up the gut by Ringwall, who pushed the pile forward on a fourth down and 4 conversion earlier in the drive.
Fort senior quarterback Noah Maier was intercepted on the ensuing series. His pass was batted down at the line, hitting an offensive lineman’s helmet before falling into the arms of senior defensive lineman Sam Sidello.
The Lions (5-5) then started at the Blackhawk 27-yard line after a 15-yard penalty on the interception return. Fort appeared to have forced a quick turnover on downs but a questionable pass interference call on a deep ball intended for senior wide receiver Austin Hansen extended the drive. Senior kicker Connor Loomans then connected on a 21-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the first half to make it 10-0.
Fort’s best chance to cut into the lead came with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter as junior Dane Brost returned a punt 28 yards to the Lion 34-yard line. Two plays later, senior running back Cade Cosson caught a 29-yard pass down the sideline, setting up goal-to-go. Junior inside linebacker Adison Tevz busted through on the next play, sacking Maier for a seven-yard loss. Three plays later, Fort missed a 30-yard field goal wide to the left.
NBE, starting at its own 20, chewed up roughly six minutes off clock on 10 plays to ice it, turning it over on downs with less than a minute left.
Fort got the ball to open the game and punted after six plays. Senior Alec Courtier’s boot appeared to ricochet off at least one, if not two, New Berlin Eisenhower players before Blackhawk senior linebacker Logan Recob pounced on the loose ball. The officials, however, deemed that nobody on the return team made contact with the ball, resulting in the Lions retaining possession.
Maier, making his first varsity start in place of injured senior starter Carson Baker, went 10-for-19 passing for 62 yards with an interception.
Fort’s rushing game managed just 15 yards on 17 attempts while NBE ran it 51 times, totaling 197 yards.
Senior linebacker Lance Schultz and senior defensive lineman Sheldon Burnett each made seven tackles for the Blackhawks while senior linebacker Evan Dudzek and Recob had six stops apiece.
NBE plays at sixth-seeded Jefferson, which beat third-seeded Greendale Martin Luther 21-20, in Level 2.
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 10, FORT ATKINSON 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 0 10 0 0 -- 10
Fort Atkinson 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring plays
Second quarter
NBE – Ringwall 14 run (Loomans kick)
NBE – Loomans 21 field goal
Team statistics
Total offense: NBE 197, FA 77; Passing yards: NBE 0, FA 62; Rushing attempts-yards: NBE 51-197; FA 17-15; Penalties-yards: NBE 4-30, FA 1-15; Fumbles-fumbles lost: NBE 0-0, FA 0-0; Interceptions thrown: NBE 0, FA 1; First downs: NBE 14, FA 7.
