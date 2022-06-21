MILWAUKEE — Several area students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list. The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Watertown — Zac Beine is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Darrell Dufek is pursuing a bachelor of arts in psychology; Owen Hombsch is pursuing a bachelor of arts in psychology; Grace Kwapil is pursuing a bachelor of arts in digital media; Rebecca McCarthy is pursuing a bachelor of science in health sciences; and Ben Smith is pursuing a bachelor of science in information systems.
Jefferson— Reese Gee is pursuing a bachelor of arts in political science.
Lake Mills — Jacob Anhalt is pursuing a doctorate in occupational therapy; Dan Ciriacks is pursuing a bachelor of science in business economics; and Michael Miosi is pursuing a bachelor of science in marketing.
Waterloo — Ashley Caraballo is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise physiology; Claire Mosher is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing; and Alyssa Spies is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminology and law studies.
