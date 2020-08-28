The Watertown Food Pantry will be closed on Monday, Aug. 31, and will be re-opening on Tuesday in its original location at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St.
During the church construction project, the pantry has been located at the back of the stage in fellowship hall for the past year Over the weekend, volunteers will finish moving everything back so it can re open on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Visitors to the pantry must enter from the N. Ninth Street side of the church. The former N. !0th Street entrance will no longer be available to use.
Visitors are urged to utilize the church parking lot across from the church entrance. Visitors area also asked to come no sooner than 30 minutes prior to the food pantry opening.
The hours are: Monday 10 a.m. - noon; Tuesday 1 - 3 p.m.; Wednesday noon - 2p.m.; Thursday 1 - 3.p.m.; and Friday 10.a.m. - noon.
