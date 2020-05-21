Watertown Daily Times will be accepting advertisements for a citywide rummage sale a few weeks later than normal.
This year it is planned for Saturday, June 13.
Although typically it is held between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, the activity was postponed this year due to the Safer-at-Home order.
An advertisement spelling out the details of the event will appear in the days ahead. All shoppers are urged to comply with safe-distancing and other health-related guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.