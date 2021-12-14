JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team went 1-1 at Tuesday’s triple dual held at Jefferson High School.

Trevor Leto won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.31 seconds and took second in the 100 free (:53.63).

J/C’s 200 free relay of Roman Leto, Patrick Rogers, Sawyer Thorp and Trevor Leto won in 1:37.75.

Roman Leto placed second in the 100 breast (1:15.85) and finished third in the 50 free in :24.25.

Thorp got third in the 200 free in 2:10.42 and took third in the 100 free (:56.86). Rogers placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.65.

Triple dual scores: Jefferson/Cambridge 156, Edgerton/Evansville 12; Lake Geneva Badger 142, Jefferson/Cambridge 77; Lake Geneva Badger 161, Edgerton/Evansville 10.

Recommended for you

Load comments