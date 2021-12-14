Boys swim: Jefferson/Cambridges goes 1-1 at home triple dual Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Jefferson/Cambridge’s Trevor Leto competes in the 100-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s triple dual at JHS. Leto took second place in the event in 53.63 seconds. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson senior Patrick Rogers swims in the 100-yard backstroke during Tuesday’s triple dual at JHS. Rogers took fourth place in 1 minute, 15.69 seconds. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson/Cambridge's Brady Gehring swims in the 500-yard freestyle during Tuesday's triple dual at JHS. Gehring took fourth in 6 minutes, 25.60 seconds. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson/Cambridge's Zephyr Marek swims in the 500-yard freestyle during Tuesday's triple dual at JHS. Marek took fifth in 7 minutes, 12.70 seconds. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team went 1-1 at Tuesday’s triple dual held at Jefferson High School.Trevor Leto won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.31 seconds and took second in the 100 free (:53.63).J/C’s 200 free relay of Roman Leto, Patrick Rogers, Sawyer Thorp and Trevor Leto won in 1:37.75.Roman Leto placed second in the 100 breast (1:15.85) and finished third in the 50 free in :24.25.Thorp got third in the 200 free in 2:10.42 and took third in the 100 free (:56.86). Rogers placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.65.Triple dual scores: Jefferson/Cambridge 156, Edgerton/Evansville 12; Lake Geneva Badger 142, Jefferson/Cambridge 77; Lake Geneva Badger 161, Edgerton/Evansville 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Joel D. Melcher Police search Church Street home for suspect James A. Kraemer James Kraemer of local cheese store dies Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.