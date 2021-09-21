Watertown hosted a boys soccer varsity quad on Saturday and won both matches, defeating West Bend East 6-1 and Janesville Parker 9-0.
“We had a comfortable couple matches to stay sharp and get all the players time and experience,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “All of the bench saw plenty of time on the field and most of the starters were able to get some rest. We had a couple JV players come up and help as out as well and they got a big chunk of minutes in both matches. That helps a lot in the future when they get to the varsity level.”
Jacob Narkis had two goals and two assists in the win over West Bend East.
“We’re in a different tournament section this fall so I wanted to play a team in that section to help my case at the seeding meeting,” Kratzer said. “West Bend East is in that section so it worked out well that they could come. We scored a handful of early goals in the first half so we were able to rest starters after that and give others, including the two JV players, almost the full second half. Jacob Narkis had a couple nice goals early, one a nice header off a Connor Lehman cross and another a well-timed side volley strike off a Noah Gilbertsen assist. Freshman Damien Ortega had two nice goals in the second half.”
Narkis also had two goals and an assist in the first half of the win over Parker.
“Janesville Parker is a team in our usual tournament section most years so if we go back to that section next year, it’s good to have a recent match with them or Janesville Craig, who we play at the end of this season,” Kratzer said. “This one was comfortable from the start and we ended up outshooting them 40-0 so Roberto Ortega, Jr. had a quiet day in goal. Narkis had a couple goals and an assist in this one. Ortega notched another goal off a James Walker assist — one of three assists he had in the two matches. Jack Meyers recorded a brace, JV freshman Sam Pineda scored his first varsity goal, and senior defender Matthew Bushkie buried a penalty kick for his first career goal.
“If you look at the box score, you’ll see a lot of names listed for goals and assists. We’re happy to see that in games like these. Younger players getting experience in varsity games really helps for the future and gives them confidence. We have a tough match on Tuesday at DeForest so we’ll need to get back to work Monday to prepare. We did well against Waunakee and we beat Sauk Prairie on their turf last week so as long as we treat DeForest like those teams and bring the intensity, we can get a result we’re looking for. The quad helped us refine our combination play, possession, and shooting, but it will all have to be at a higher pace against DeForest.”
WATERTOWN 6,
WEST BEND EAST 1
West Bend East 0 1 — 1
Watertown 4 2 — 6
W — Vazquez (Narkis) 11:00
W — Narkis (Lehman) 14:00
W — Narkis (Gilbertsen) 19:00
W — Geske (Walker) 25:00
W — Ortega (Narkis) — 47:00
W — Ortega 63:00
Saves — WB 9, W (Steffanus 3)
WATERTOWN 9,
JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Parker 0 0 — 0
Watertown 2 7 — 9
W — Narkis (Eli Sloan) 10:00
W — Esquivel (Narkis) 18:00
W — Narkis 41:00
W — Ortega (Walker) — 52:00
W — Bushkie 52:00
W — Meyers (Pineda) 61:00
W — Meyers (Barta) 61:00
W — Harris (Walker) 64:00
W — Pineda (McCloskey) 73:00
Saves — JP 15, W (Ortega, Jr. 0)
