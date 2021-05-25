TUESDAY SUMMER FUN
High scores - men: Eddie Laatsch 824, John Butschke 800, Brandon Radloff 798, Damien Lopez 757, Ed Dantuma 711, Doug Dietzel 709. Women: Connie Hookstead 618, Stacy Laatsch 614, Michelle Wolff 575, Debbie Strege 519.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Three Generations;25
4 Balls Off;23
Inconsistent Fore;22
M.E.A.T.;16
Misfits;16
Splits N Giggles;15
Maure Ball Cowboys;11
