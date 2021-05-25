TUESDAY SUMMER FUN

High scores - men: Eddie Laatsch 824, John Butschke 800, Brandon Radloff 798, Damien Lopez 757, Ed Dantuma 711, Doug Dietzel 709. Women: Connie Hookstead 618, Stacy Laatsch 614, Michelle Wolff 575, Debbie Strege 519.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Three Generations;25

4 Balls Off;23

Inconsistent Fore;22

M.E.A.T.;16

Misfits;16

Splits N Giggles;15

Maure Ball Cowboys;11

