Dear Editor:

Even though the Wisconsin legislature has not met for over 115 days, Scott Fitzgerald now wants to call a special session to block the mask mandate, as recommended by the prestigious Mayo Clinic.

On Nov. 7, 2019, a special legislative session was convened to discuss common sense gun legislation. Ignoring the 80% of Wisconsinites that favored such legislation, the session was “gaveled in-gaveled out” in less than a minute by Mr. Fitzgerald.

On Feb. 17, a special session to discuss funding for special education ended in the same manner.

On April 4, a special session was convened to discuss making changes in our April 7 election in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Gavel in, gavel out!

Tom Palzewicz, his opponent, has a strong background, including stints in the US Navy, as a banker and as a small business owner, as well as being a family man. Tomforwi.com.

In Assembly District 33, Mason Becker is the same type of excellent candidate. Mason is a family man, with small business experience, as well as six years on the Fort Atkinson City Council. BeckerForAssembly.com.

Jim Marousis

Fort Atkinson

Load comments