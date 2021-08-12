Watertown, you don’t know how good you have it!
Riverfest is a shining gem that has glimmered for 34 years and continues to sparkle even as the era of the traveling concerts has hit a bumpy patch in recent years across the country.
First, let’s start with that setting. It’s hard to imagine a more picturesque venue than Riverside Park, nestled along the Rock River and its enchanting island. Yes, the rocky walls on its perimeter and the pavilions are showing their age — something not lost on city officials whom we hope will move that up their priority list — but it just radiates Watertown and everything that is special about it.
One thing you can appreciate about small-town life is when you board the buses and head to the event. It not only makes the streets of the city safer and gives fest-goers added convenience of mass transit and access to ample parking, but it shows off small town life. When you see little boys and girls excitedly looking forward to the midway rides, it’s like a flashback to a simpler time in America.
The Taste of Watertown is always a favorite and offers a chance to sample some of the fare you might not normally sample — a chance to expand the regular places you go to eat. And there is something about the food when you eat it at Riverfest. It just seems to taste better. Like all eateries since the pandemic began, there have had some staffing challenges, but lead organizer Tom Schultz says all things are good to go.
There are a lot of little oddities that make Riverfest unique, such as the Yankee Dutchmen, the Carp Classic, the raft race and so much more. If you like cornhole, horseshoes, classic cars, chainsaw, art and crafts, you will not be disappointed.
But the centerpiece of Riverfest is the music. It’s the blood that pumps through its veins. Whether it’s the marquee Shenandoah on Saturday evening or one of the main other solid bands performing there during the four-day run, you are sure to find something to your liking — or take it all in, if you have the time.
And there will no doubt be plenty of your favorite cold beverages to make everything more relaxing and enjoyable.
But the real magic of Riverfest is the people. It’s not just people watching, which is always interesting. It’s seeing friends and neighbors, and rekindling old friendships that were due for a refresher. There is no charge at all for this part. The event draws the people and the people make the event.
We mentioned Schultz and he is a general with an army of people who are the secret weapon of this event. So many local volunteers, backed by the City of Watertown with all of its resources, provide not just the hospitality, but perform so many, many little jobs that turn what could be an ordinary carnival into a happening. It’s a miracle that happens every August (and skipping last year due the pandemic only made us miss it more).
What makes Riverfest so special is that it has a feel of a celebration of Watertown. It’s packaged like all the huge festivals and yet is just the right size for a city like ours.
We hope the organizers who put their heart and soul into making this event happen plan to stay the course — and if you see them out there, please thank them for what they do. It’s a blessing that we hope goes on for another 34 years, but it only works if Watertown loves it as much as it should.
