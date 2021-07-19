WISCONSIN DELLS — Watertown senior Teya Maas scored 13 points for the South team in a 93-73 loss to the North team in the Division 1 game of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game played at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

Maas made five field goals and shot 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Jefferson senior Ainsley Howard scored three points for the North team in a 111-71 loss to the South team in the Division 2 game.

Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero scored two points for the South team in a 74-61 in over the North in the Division 3 game.

