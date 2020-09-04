Environmental issues
Dear Editor:
A recent article in a Jefferson County newspaper reported that “Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019” contributing to rising sea levels and warming oceans. Initially termed “global warming” by scientists, conservatives have managed to change the vernacular to the less frightening “climate change” but global warming is what it is. It is the largely man-made cause of ever-increasing wildfires in California and more frequent hurricanes affecting our eastern and southern coasts. The recent derecho, which destroyed so much of Iowa’s corn crop, was very close to home. Wisconsinites have felt the impact of extreme heat, high winds, more severe storms and their subsequent flooding.
Starting at the local level, we need leaders who care about these environmental issues. In the run for Wisconsin State Assembly District 38, Melissa Winker is that leader. In the run for U.S. House of Representatives Wisconsin 5th Congressional District, Tom Palzewicz recognizes the urgency of implementing policies that address climate change and support clean air and water in Wisconsin. Vote for Winker and Palzewicz on Nov. 3 for the health of Wisconsin’s lakes, rivers, forests and air. Vote for your children and grandchildren.
Anne Werner
Lake Mills
Winker is a leader
Dear Editor:
One of this country’s greatest resources is it’s hope. We can no longer take that hope for granted. To feed that hope, our government must work diligently to provide each of us the freedom to pursue our life goals. To do this, we need a government that:
• Ensures the wealthy and powerful don’t abuse their role to obtain more wealth and power;
• Educates all of its people at a very high level;
• Ensures all neighborhoods are safe;
• Ensures everyone can access health care without worry;
• Supports a version of capitalism that does not allow workers and our environment to be taken advantage of;
• Invests in our agriculture;
• Protects us all from external threats;
• Acknowledges the humanity in all of its citizens.
We need leaders that:
• Are willing to acknowledge big problems exist in this state;
• Have the courage and capacity to then fix them;
• Respect the capability of our government;
• And are willing to work with discipline, hope, and cooperation to move this state forward.
Melissa Winker is this leader and she is my candidate for district 38.
Ryan Grady
Lake Mills
