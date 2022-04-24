At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

1. Ross Chastain. 2. Austin Dillon. 3. Kyle Busch. 4. Kyle Larson. 5. Martin Truex Jr. 6. Erik Jones. 7. Chase Elliott. 8. Michael McDowell. 9. Alex Bowman. 10. Kevin Harvick. 11. Ryan Blaney. 12. Justin Haley. 13. Aric Almirola. 14. Corey Lajoie. 15. William Byron. 16. Kurt Busch. 17. Bubba Wallace. 18. Denny Hamlin. 19. Landon Cassill. 20. Noah Gragson. 21. Austin Cindric. 22. Christopher Bell. 23. Brad Keselowski. 24. David Ragan. 25. JJ Yeley, Ford, 185, 0. 26. BJ McLeod. 27. Todd Gilliland. 28. Cody Ware. 29. Cole Custer. 30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31. Daniel Suárez. 32. Joey Logano. 33. Ty Dillon. 34. Harrison Burton. 35. Greg Biffle. 36. Daniel Hemric. 37. Chase Briscoe. 38. Chris Buescher. 39. Tyler Reddick.

