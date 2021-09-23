BELLEVILLE — The Lake Mills boys soccer team’s 11-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-1 road loss to Sugar River in a Capitol Conference game Tuesday.

L-Cat senior Brayden Ciesiolka opened the scoring at the 39:17 mark with senior Isaac Lambert assisting on the goal.

The Raiders (7-1-2, 4-0-0 Capitol) needed 42 seconds to equalize on Ryan Downing’s unassisted score.

Aiden Hatleberg hit the game-winner, assisted by Jack Leonard, in the 70th minute.

“This was a heartbreaker for sure,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said.

“Sugar River is a very dominating team and for them to come back after we scored first shows you just how good they are. We have nothing to hang our heads about though.

“With plenty of chances ourselves, the score could have been the other way. We were shown our weaknesses and it’s time to correct them and face off against Columbus.”

Lake Mills, which travels to face Columbus today at 4:30 p.m., is now 10-1-1 overall and 2-1-0 in league games.

