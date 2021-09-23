Sugar River edges L-Cats Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVILLE — The Lake Mills boys soccer team’s 11-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-1 road loss to Sugar River in a Capitol Conference game Tuesday.L-Cat senior Brayden Ciesiolka opened the scoring at the 39:17 mark with senior Isaac Lambert assisting on the goal.The Raiders (7-1-2, 4-0-0 Capitol) needed 42 seconds to equalize on Ryan Downing’s unassisted score.Aiden Hatleberg hit the game-winner, assisted by Jack Leonard, in the 70th minute.“This was a heartbreaker for sure,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said.“Sugar River is a very dominating team and for them to come back after we scored first shows you just how good they are. We have nothing to hang our heads about though.“With plenty of chances ourselves, the score could have been the other way. We were shown our weaknesses and it’s time to correct them and face off against Columbus.”Lake Mills, which travels to face Columbus today at 4:30 p.m., is now 10-1-1 overall and 2-1-0 in league games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton to close its Watertown facility Highway E interstate bridge closed indefinitely Steven A. Hepp Competency hearing ordered for Fort woman Fire destroys four farm buildings east of Waterloo Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
