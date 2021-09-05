Football: Cheesemakers blank Whippets Sep 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONROE -- Whitewater's football team dropped its Rock Valley opener at Monroe 42-0 on Friday.The Cheesemakers (2-1, 1-0 RVC) ran it 46 times for 375 yards, including all six touchdowns. The Whippets (1-2, 0-1) had minus 10 rushing yards on 20 attempts.Monroe's Keatin Sweeney had seven carries for 165 yards, scoring four times, and JT Seagreaves, a University of Wisconsin commit, ran it 10 times for 110 yards, scoring twice.Whitewater quarterback Nate Black went 5-for-8 passing for 20 yards and running back Carter Friend had nine carries totaling 19 yards.The Whippets are scheduled to open their new turf field against Edgewood this week.MONROE 42, WHITEWATER 0Whitewater 0 0 0 0 -- 0Monroe 23 13 6 0 -- 42Scoring playsMO -- Sweeney 54 run (Seagreaves run)MO -- Seagreaves 25 run (Seagreaves run)MO -- Sweeney 54 run (Bruckwicki kick)MO -- Sweeney 17 run (Bruckwicki kick)MO -- Seagreaves 1 run (kick failed)MO -- Sweeney 27 run (kick failed)Team statisticsTotal offense: WW 10, MO 375; Rushing yards: WW 20-(-10), MO 46-375. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alexander J. Wuestenberg Michael A. VandenBerg Michael Nehls $250,000 donation comes in for Town Square Goslings succumb to injuries, Craig's air show Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
