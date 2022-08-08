Online applications for the 2023 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted at www.kohleducation.org.
A total of 100 students will be chosen to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.
Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from a Wisconsin high school in 2023, and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/technical school.
Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. central time. Students should go to http://www.kohleducation.org/studentexcellence/ to learn more and apply.
Selection of recipients will be made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association, several education-related associations, and community representatives.
Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,200 Excellence scholarships to graduating high school students throughout the state for a total of $12.2 million.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship program is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association, and Cooperative Educational Service Agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.