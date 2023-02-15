A federal lawsuit has become part of a tangled web of accusations and counter-accusations between members of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
County Board Member Daniel Siegmann, who owns and operates the Free in Dodge Facebook group and corresponding YouTube channel, drew a letter of reprimand from the county board when he hosted Selepri Amachree on his YouTube Channel in July 2022 to openly discuss the court cases. In response, Siegmann has accused Dodge County chairman Dave Froehling of “suppressing” information surrounding the appeal.
Amachree has sued Dodge County and federal officials over what he alleges is his wrongful arrest and detention and the destruction of a faith-based drug intervention business he operated until 2021, and has alleged a “conspiracy” among Dodge County law enforcement and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Amachree focused on faith-based interventions for non-violent criminals and pre-sentence diversion to treatment programs, sometimes in other states.
Public discussion about the lawsuit represents a potential liability for the Board of Supervisors, Froehling says.
The original federal lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be refiled in the same court — on procedural grounds. Amachree is seeking $5 million in damages.
Amachree appealed the dismissal to the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals. No judgment has yet been issued in the case.
Manilla Envelopes
Siegmann wasn’t happy with his letter of reprimand.
“I was told to shut up,” he said.
Siegmann tried to share his opinions on the case and his response to the letter of reprimand with the board outside of the closed session at the Aug. 15 board meeting. He asked a friend to distribute copies of a typewritten response to all board members.
A video supplied by Siegmann shows Froehling gathering up all of the copies of the response quickly after their distribution.
Siegmann claims that constitutes theft. Froehling claims he collected the documents so they could be considered as part of the closed session, which included discussion with the board’s attorney.
Asked if discussing the appeal publicly could create a legal liability for the board given his seat on it, Siegmann said he did not think so.
“I personally don’t believe so because I only expressed what the appeal expressed,” he said. “I didn’t give any opinions. I said ‘Here’s what’s in the appeal.’ I would love to see it come forward so we can get a decision on it, because I don’t know if he (Amachree) is innocent, guilty. I don’t know and I’m not telling anybody it’s innocent or guilty. I’m saying here’s what it says, do we care? Should we want to know rather than tuck it away for procedural reasons?”
Froehling points out that Siegmann and five other members of the board didn’t participate in the closed session that night, or any closed session on the subject of the lawsuit.
“We read that to the board members in closed session because the attorney did not want that in open session,” he said.
Froehling says he isn’t aware of a means by which a correspondence to county board members in open session can be moved into a closed session, but said he followed the board’s attorney’s advice.
Illinois Felony, Federal Misdemeanor
Amachree has a criminal record. He’s never tried to hide it, according to court documents.
Amachree furnished copies of his appeal to the Watertown Daily Times. The court has not yet approved his appeal to be released publicly, according to the Public Access to Court Electronic Records federal database. Records show the initial brief was met with a “letter of deficiency.”
Amachree, a Liberian immigrant, was convicted of possession of a half-gram of cocaine in 2001 in Illinois, according to the appeal. That’s a felony in Illinois, but a misdemeanor under federal law.
The Board of Immigration Appeals, a section of the U.S. Justice Department, ordered Amachree deported in 2002 based on the cocaine conviction.
Amachree appealed the original deportation order to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where it was ultimately stayed pending a ruling on a similar case by the U.S. Supreme Court. The federal government did not contest the stay, meaning it became the final judicial action in Amachree’s deportation, and Amachree was thus allowed to stay free and remain in the United States, according to the appeal.
The Supreme Court eventually ruled that because Congress sets immigration policy, only federal felonies can be counted when weighing someone’s deportation.
The 7th Circuit had remanded the case to the immigration appeals board in 2006, when the original Supreme Court ruling came down. The BIA did not take further action on the original case.
Between the completion of his sentence and 2021, Amachree successfully beat addiction and started his intervention business.
Amachree relied on professional jail visitation rights to speak with various offenders as part of his business. Those are furnished by the Sheriff’s office, who can revoke them at any time.
What happened next is contentious.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt declined to comment on Amachree’s case, citing the ongoing appeal.
Former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg referred questions to his attorney, Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Thomas Bellavia.
Bellavia declined to comment through a Department of Justice spokesperson.
Arizona Rehab, Then Jail
A professional dispute led to a conspiracy among Dodge County law enforcement to ruin Amachree’s livelihood, according to Amachree’s appeal.
Amachree claims in court documents that former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg became angry with Amachree after a judge allowed for a defendant in a case in which Amachree intervened to attend an Arizona rehab clinic before serving a jail sentence.
“In an email, he (Klomberg) called Amachree a ‘liar,’ etc., and in bold black letters prohibited Amachree from any contact with him or his office and ‘intervening in any criminal case in Dodge County,’” the appeal reads in part.
Klomberg then asked Schmidt to revoke the Amachree’s visitation rights. Schmidt did and Klomberg thanked him, according to the appeal.
The revocation of Amachree’s visitation rights effectively ended his drug rehabilitation work, according to the appeal.
“Amachree’s value as a consultant to … attorneys in Dodge County was gone,” the appeal reads in part.
Schmidt also reached out to ICE about Amachree’s immigration status.
ICE officers looked into the case and discovered Amachree’s prior conviction and deportation order, though not the stay. They arrested Amachree after Schmidt invited him to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 27, 2017, ostensibly to discuss the revocation of the visitation rights. Amachree spent the next six months in the Dodge County jail, according to the appeal.
Meanwhile, Klomberg and Schmidt continued to work the case after Amachree was in jail, according to the appeal.
Klomberg emailed Jennifer Fyock, then the director of Teen Challenge’s Wisconsin Women’s Program, asking for information about Amachree.
“There are things that we are trying to shore up and make sure it sticks,” the appeal quotes Klomberg as writing.
Schmidt hired a retired Dodge County detective and private investigator named Robert Neuman to investigate Amachree’s background, according to the appeal.
It isn’t clear from the appeal whether Schmidt or Dodge County taxpayers paid for Neuman’s services.
Neuman’s final report appeared to confuse Amachree with his younger brother Tony, a student at the University of Iowa, and falsely attribute criminal charges against Tony to Selepri Amachree, according to the appeal.
“Where Neuman got the idea that Selepri committed these acts while using his brother’s name as an alias is unknown,” the complaint reads. “This was negligent, defamatory and outrageous.”
Schmidt later forwarded the report to 35 judges, police chiefs and “other prominent personages,” according to the appeal.
Neuman and Dodge County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Reissman interviewed the offender in the case that had drawn Klomberg’s ire and attempted to get her to confess to a sexual relationship with Amachree, according to the appeal.
On April 25, 2017, while Selepri Amachree was still in jail, Schmidt called wife Danyelle Amachree and suggested a divorce, according to the appeal.
Schmidt “suggested she divorce him because he’s a ‘bad guy,’” the appeal reads. “When she rejected his suggestion, he offered to come to her home to show her his proof. She again refused.”
Schmidt called again in May, according to the appeal.
“One explanation for these calls was to bring a final end to Amachree’s last and most important reason to remain in Dodge County,” the appeal reads. “Were there other reasons?”
The immigration appeals board ultimately re-calendared the original stayed deportation order, and ultimately dismissed it, freeing Amachree.
In the six months since his detention began, Amachree’s father had died, according to court documents.
‘Spearfishing in swamp water’
After Amachree got out of jail, he sued Dodge County, the U.S. Department of Justice, Schmidt and Klomberg in federal courts.
It did not go well for Amachree.
The case eventually ended up before the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. U.S. District Court Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the case with prejudice on procedural grounds. His dismissal excoriated Amachree’s attorney.
“Plaintiff Selepri Amachree is not proceeding pro se in this matter, but one could be forgiven for assuming so,” Ludwig wrote. “His counsel’s filings show almost complete disregard for basic pleading standards and Court-ordered deadlines.”
“In the search for pertinent allegations, Defendants had to go spearfishing in swamp water,” Ludwig added.
A dismissal with prejudice means the original case cannot be filed again in the same court.
Despite the case’s failure, the essence of Amachree’s complaint was compelling, Ludwig wrote.
“The Court is not without some sympathy for the Plaintiff,” he wrote. “It appears he may have been mistakenly detained in circumstances when he ought not. But it is the Plaintiff’s counsel’s job to identify and properly plead a legal theory or theories to address Plaintiff’s situation.”
While Schmidt declined comment for this story, he was more forthcoming at the time of the dismissal. His office issued a press release that broadly confirms the chain of events in Amachree’s appeal.
Schmidt’s release doesn’t say whether Amachree had previously possessed jail visitation rights prior to a background check, and whether or not a background check had been conducted as part of those visitation rights.
Schmidt’s release also doesn’t mention that the deportation order associated with Amachree’s felony had been stayed by a federal court.
Schmidt’s release also doesn’t mention that Amachree’s conviction was a felony in Illinois but a federal misdemeanor.
Schmidt’s office has never maintained in court that Amachree committed a new crime of any kind in Wisconsin or anywhere else.
Because the case was dismissed before trial, the county has never had to defend the actions of Schmidt, Klomberg or any other county official in court. The closest thing to a substantive legal defense is a stray sentence in the county’s answer to Amachree’s appeal.
“These allegations are confusing because Amachree was subject to arrest and detention since he was an alien who was removable for committing an aggravated felony,” the response reads.
