Himmerich, Engel wed

Megan and Tyler Engel

 Contributed

Megan Lyn Himmerich and Tyler Norman Engel were married June 11 at The Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc.

Engel is the son of Robyn Engel of Watertown and Timothy Engel of Hayward.

The bridge was given in marriage by her parents, Lynda Mallow of Watertown and Daniel. Himmerich of Singapore.

Pastor Joel Free presided at the wedding ceremony.

The maid of honor was Amanda Himmerich. The bridesmaids were Emily Muir, Meghan McGorey and Lianna Schroeder. Aloisia Engelking was the flower girl.

The best man was Sanyog Singh and the other groomsmen were Aamir Kadkri, Carson Jenks and Greg Magnan. The ring bears were Cade Mallow and Hunter Norman.

Ushers were Mary Magnan, Abby Thrams, Melissa Lensmire and Andy Mallow.

Jana Petersen provided the ceremony music.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Club at Lac La Belle.

Load comments