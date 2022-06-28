Himmerich, Engel wed Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jun 28, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Megan and Tyler Engel Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Megan Lyn Himmerich and Tyler Norman Engel were married June 11 at The Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc.Engel is the son of Robyn Engel of Watertown and Timothy Engel of Hayward.The bridge was given in marriage by her parents, Lynda Mallow of Watertown and Daniel. Himmerich of Singapore.Pastor Joel Free presided at the wedding ceremony.The maid of honor was Amanda Himmerich. The bridesmaids were Emily Muir, Meghan McGorey and Lianna Schroeder. Aloisia Engelking was the flower girl.The best man was Sanyog Singh and the other groomsmen were Aamir Kadkri, Carson Jenks and Greg Magnan. The ring bears were Cade Mallow and Hunter Norman.Ushers were Mary Magnan, Abby Thrams, Melissa Lensmire and Andy Mallow.Jana Petersen provided the ceremony music.Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Club at Lac La Belle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Olivia Quest Hassler Witterholt took pride in his learning 15-year-old boy drowns in Sullivan pond Brock J. Witterholt Seven HD United players honored in Flyway all-conference soccer voting Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-23
