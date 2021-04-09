Jeff and Heidi (Anderson) Pauli, Watertown, announce the birth of their daughter, Aurora Pauli, on March 28.
She weighed 8 pounds and measured 20 inches.
She joins her brother, Royal William Pauli, 19 months.
Her grandparents are William and Geraldine Anderson, Margie and Glenn Willman, and Todd Pauli all of Watertown and great-grandmother Rosalie Anderson of Phoenix, Arizonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.