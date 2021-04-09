Jeff and Heidi (Anderson) Pauli, Watertown, announce the birth of their daughter, Aurora Pauli, on March 28.

She weighed 8 pounds and measured 20 inches.

She joins her brother, Royal William Pauli, 19 months.

Her grandparents are William and Geraldine Anderson, Margie and Glenn Willman, and Todd Pauli all of Watertown and great-grandmother Rosalie Anderson of Phoenix, Arizonia.

Load comments