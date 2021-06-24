Anniversary: Brakes celebrate 50th anniversary

Connie and Ronald Brake

Ronald and Connie Brake of the Town of Watertown, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this summer.

Ronald Brake and the former Connie Hartman were married in the Hope United Methodist Church in Chadwick, Illinois.

Their attendants were Cathy Hartman, Linda Shoup, Debbie Shoup, Denny De Smith, Bob Wilson, and Bruce Floyd.

They are both retired teachers from the Oconomowoc school system.

The couple have two daughters, Amber Brake of Phoenix, and abbey Brake of Madison.

Because of COVID-19, they will celebrate this summer. A dinner will be at the Golden Mast in Okauchee and a family reunion will be in Indiana.

