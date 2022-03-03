Joe and Jerelyn Hawn will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Joe and the former Jere Scott were married in Amarillo, Texas in 1957. They both graduated from Amarillo High School, but did not meet until they were at Wayland Baptist College in Plainview, Texas. Joe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in speech and English. Jere always says she graduated with her “MRS.” degree.
Joe served in the United States Air Force for several years. The Hawns spent much of their married life pastoring churches in Nebraska, Texas and New Mexico.
Joe was instrumental in starting the deaf ministry at First Baptist Church of Houston, Texas. They both worked together in the deaf ministries of the various churches that Joe pastored, with Jere doing much of the interpreting. Joe ended his ministry as a missionary for the deaf and international community in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He retired from the ministry, but continued to work as an interpreter for the deaf community for many years.
When they finally retired for good, they moved to Watertown to be near their extended family. They have continued to bless their family with their willingness to step in wherever they can to help.
Joe and Jere have three children, Terri (Tom) Ryan of Albuquerque; Barbara (Richard) Bergum of La Farge, WI; and David (Patty) Hawn of Vancouver, Washington. They have 17 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. They have been truly blessed.
Joe and Jere’s children will help them celebrate this special occasion with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fellowship Baptist Church. Cards are welcome and can be sent to 226 N. Concord Ave. Watertown, WI 53094.
