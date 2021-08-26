Raymond and Irene Uttech, who reside at Heritage Homes in Watertown, will observe their 77th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 26.

Raymond and the former Irene Marg were united in marriage on Aug. 26, 1944 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia. The Rev. Erwin Schroeder performed the ceremony.

The Uttechs have five children, Dennis (Kathy), Allan (Sue), Merrikay Knight (Roger), Sharon (Dean) Bleecker, and Lori (Robert) Dathan all of Watertown. There are 29 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to them at Heritage Homes, 700 Welsh Road, No. 12, Watertown, WI 53098.

A family dinner is being held to celebrate the anniversary.

