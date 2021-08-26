Raymond and Irene Uttech, who reside at Heritage Homes in Watertown, will observe their 77th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 26.
Raymond and the former Irene Marg were united in marriage on Aug. 26, 1944 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia. The Rev. Erwin Schroeder performed the ceremony.
The Uttechs have five children, Dennis (Kathy), Allan (Sue), Merrikay Knight (Roger), Sharon (Dean) Bleecker, and Lori (Robert) Dathan all of Watertown. There are 29 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to them at Heritage Homes, 700 Welsh Road, No. 12, Watertown, WI 53098.
A family dinner is being held to celebrate the anniversary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.