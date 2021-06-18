Gimlers celebrate 60th wedding anniversay

Jo Ann and Richard Gimler

Richard and Jo Ann Gimler of the Town of Watertown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.

Richard Gimler and the former Jo Ann Byrnes were married June 17, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha. Their attendants included Billy Jungluth, Dennis Schneider, Jerry Peterson, Norbert Zimmerman, Danny Tinnus, Marlene Nettesheim, Linda Roix, Margie Waggoner, Carol Wery and Janie Burdick.

Richard Gimler is a dairy farmer and past chairman of the Watertown Town Board.

Jo Ann Gimler was also a dairy farmer, farm bookkeeper and past volunteer emergency medical technician.

The couple had four children, Christine Gimler of Hartland; Wendy Norem (Jeff) of Waukesha; Scott (Teresa) Gimler of Watertown; and Jerry Gimler of Watertown.

There are eight grandchildren, Evan (Ashley) Bremberger, Drew (Helen) Gimler, Ben Gimler, Jeremy Norem, Tyler Norem, Mackenzie Norem, Alex Gimler,and Elliott Gimler. There is a great-grandchild on the way.

The couple will hold a private celebration June 27 in Watertown.

