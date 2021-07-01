Dennis and Susan Kohn of Reeseville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 19.
Dennis Kohn and the former Susan Leistico were married June 19, 1971 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.
The wedding attendants included Albert Benninger, Robert Kohn, Gary Kohn, Sandra Kohn, Linda Thompson and the late Cheryl Kohn.
The Kohns have two children, Tammy (Matthew) Yuenger and Michael (Kierstin) Kohn; grandchildren Taylor (Jarrett) Beal, Ashley (Joey) Hodkiewicz, Zachariah (Cassidy Ewert) Yuenger, Isaiah Yuenger, Hunter Kohn, Mallory Kohn, Noah Kohn, and Brady Kohn, along with one great-granddaughter, Kenzley Beal.
The couple celebrated the anniversary on June 19 at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam with immediate family and the wedding party.
