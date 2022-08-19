In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then the supreme leader of Iran, issued a fatwa that called for the killing of author Salman Rushdie for his portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad in his novel "The Satanic Verses."

Not recognizing the irony, in just that decree alone Iran's top cleric did more to defile his religion than Rushdie's writings could ever do.

