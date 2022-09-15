Dear Dr. Roach: I have a lot of allergies, and my allergist wants to start me on allergy shots. She wants me to discontinue atenolol before starting allergy shots. Can you please shed some light on this? — B.S.

Answer: Allergy immunotherapy involves giving a patient very small doses of the substance that they are allergic to. This causes the body to make antibodies to the substance, and those antibodies (called IgG) block inflammatory cells (such as mast cells and basophils) from releasing the substances that cause the allergic reaction. However, there is risk, because when you inject a person with what they are allergic to, there is (obviously) the risk of an allergic reaction. The allergist tries to remain below the dose that would cause an allergic response, but 3% to 12% of people undergoing allergy immunotherapy will get a reaction. Most of these reactions are mild and easily treated. However, the most feared systemic reaction is anaphylaxis, which happens less than 1% of the time.

