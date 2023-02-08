JEFFERSON — Senior Ayianna Johnson hit the go-ahead free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining and Jefferson’s girls basketball team beat visiting Turner 31-29 in Rock Valley play on Tuesday.
Johnson used her 6-foot-3 reach to grab an offensive rebound over a Turner player and was followed on the putback attempt. Johnson, who led all scorers with 13 points, hit both at the stripe for the final margin.
The Trojans then turned it over in the corner after inbounding on the baseline with 3.4 seconds remaining. Jefferson briefly possessed the ball before the final horn sounded.
“Our defense as a team was really good,” said Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith, who earned her 300th career victory on Thursday at Whitewater.
“We’re improving as a team with our defense to hold teams under their average. We’re doing a nice job in that manner. I’m proud of the girls for that. We had a game plan defensively and they executed it.”
Sophomore Bre Mengel added eight points, including a pair of crucial late free throws, for the Eagles (10-11, 8-7 in conference), who swept the season series versus the Trojans (8-13, 4-11).
“Beloit did a nice job on AJ,” Smith said. “She was hassled all night with two people in a box and 1 type manner. It wasn’t a traditional box and 1. That gave us some fits.
“The girls never gave up and kept plugging away. It was a total team effort from a scoring perspective in that they were taking AJ away from us so much. I give AJ a lot of credit. Despite having someone hanging on her all night long, she powered through that and hung in there in the lane.”
