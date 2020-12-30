Since this is the last column of the year, it’s only appropriate that I share with you my new year’s resolutions. I have found over the years that I am more likely to follow the resolutions if I actually put them in writing. Then there is no denying that I said I’d do something.
This year I thought maybe if I put them in the form of commandments I’d take them a bit more seriously. After all, since we are semi-retired from farming I am missing out on some of the exercise opportunities I had when I had to feed cows every morning and help with those barn chores.
1. I have been blessed with only one body. Thou shalt rest it until stone picking time in spring.
2. Honor thy health and thy fitness, though the winter be long and hard and the Christmas candy still be tempting me.
3. Seek ye not fad diets, for therein lies the way to think about nothing but junk food.
4. Thou shalt eat not for that for which thine eye lusteth, lest though see they shadow on Ground Hog Day and find six more weeks of dieting.
5. Thou shalt eat, drink and be merry today only if the threat of COVID continues.
6. Thou shalt stretch thy limbs and flex thy muscles daily for how else will the snow get removed from thy driveway in winter and thy lawn cut in summer.
7. Thou shalt eat of the grains of the field, the birds of the air and the fish of the sea, from whence chocolate ice cream cometh not.
8. Thou shalt conceal no brownies for munching in the loneliness of the tractor cab this summer lest thou outgrow the tractor cab.
9. Thou shalt weigh thyself but once weekly, lest thou becometh discouraged and eat thyself silly on dark chocolate.
10. Thou shalt not despair if thou shouldst sin against thy diet now and then. It will provide incentive for hubby to take us dancing as soon as they let us leave our home.
