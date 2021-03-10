Final preparations are underway for the 2021 Professional Dairy Producers® Business Conference. In addition to delivering the cutting-edge, forward-thinking keynote sessions, breakout sessions and other programing, the event will be conducted in accordance to current health protocols.
The annual business conference will be held March 17-18, at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells. Registration is available athttps://pdpw.org/programs/Discover2021/new_registration.
“For many of our dairy producer members, the 2020 PDPW Business Conference was the first event that moved to a virtual format when the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in the U.S,” said Shelly Mayer, PDPW executive director. “While we’re proud to have made the switch to a virtual event last year, we also recognize the importance of gathering in person this year. When we began looking for options for our 2021 conference, the health of our members, dairy community partners and families was the number-one priority.”
The newly expanded facility and sanitation protocols of the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center played a large part in the decision to host the PDPW Business Conference there, said Mayer. The Kalahari has been hosting in-person group events since June 2020 in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PDPW and Kalahari staff have reviewed the conference agenda carefully to accommodate social distancing in all session formats, from keynotes to interactive sessions and offerings within the Hall of Ideas and Equipment Trade show. Capacities have been calculated for each room with seating arrangements that allow attendees to reposition chairs to ensure safe distances. Overflow areas equipped with audiovisual equipment are available for attendees when room capacities are met.
“Hosting the PDPW Business Conference at the Kalahari not only provides the social distancing and sanitation requirements to host the conference, the location at the Wisconsin Dells provides dairy producers of all ages with opportunities to relax, recharge and enjoy time with families after the conference sessions are over,” said Katy Schultz, PDPW board president and dairy producer from Fox Lake.
Hand-sanitizing stations are positioned at all room entrances; high-traffic areas and meeting rooms are fogged each night to ensure whole-room disinfection. PDPW will also provide every attendee with a mask and individual hand sanitizer bottles upon arrival. Food and beverages will be prepackaged or individually served by Kalahari staff.
Professional Dairy Producers is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources, and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
