My mother would have made a good governor. She used the line, “Safer at home” whenever I said I wanted to go somewhere with my teen-aged friends. When I was a teen I was in lockdown a lot because of strict parents. Now I’m in lockdown because of a strict governor.
With so many things canceled this year it’s difficult to remain positive. I spoke with our daughter about how depressed I get at times and she said to stay away from negative people and don’t listen to the news. The news is always saying to stay away from those who test positive. That means I can’t see anyone – negative people or positive people.
Our kids are telling us that we need to stay home so we won’t get hurt. Funny – doesn’t seem that long ago that we were telling them to stay home so they wouldn’t get hurt. They didn’t listen to us either.
Years ago I started a dictionary of farm terms – all those words that have a totally different meaning on the farm than elsewhere. You know, words like apron (on a farm it’s part of a manure spreader – elsewhere it’s something to protect a cooks clothing from getting dirty).
Well, this year I had to add yet another section to my dictionary of misunderstood words: Social distancing, testing positive, safer at home, essential businesses.
Our English language always had words that had double meanings. Now they can add more. For instance, the spread of COVID-19 is based on two things: How dense the population is. (Urban concentration) How dense the population is. (Stupidity)
I guess if we can’t go anywhere this winter I’ll just have to get to work on publishing that dictionary.
