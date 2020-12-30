COLCHESTER, Vt. — American Agri-Women (AAW) recognize the dynamic roles of women on farms and ranches today and the diversity among them.
Did you know that 56% of farms have at least one female producer, and 38% have a female primary producer, meaning the one making the decisions? As the number of male farmers is dropping, the number of female producers rose 27% over the past five years.
KEY Apparel, NY Farm Girls, and AAW have joined together to bring awareness to the 'Face of a Female Farmer.' Jobs are just as diverse as appearances, but that doesn’t lessen credibility or work ethic. Agriculture has room for so many different careers that take you from the barn to the boardroom, and they all are forging the way for future generations to carry on. The traditional stigma of a man in overalls holding a pitchfork is universally recognized as a farmer, but for the past 50 years, it has been rapidly changing. As technology advances, daily tasks and chores are continually evolving. Men, women, and children work together to make the farm successful. With this, it means more women are stepping out of the house and giving a new meaning to the term 'farm wife'.
These groups came together to design a shirt that embraces the faces of women in agriculture today. KEY apparel will donate $4 to AAW for every #FaceofaFemaleFarmer item sold. Several female influencers in the ag industry are helping to promote this campaign by showing how different all can be on any given day.
“Many times, women feel competition not only amongst males in the industry, but women as well. Once we realize our farms are different, our dynamics are different, and our resources are different, we can embrace our individuality and accept that we are all needed," said Carie M. Moore, AAW vice president of communications. “Women are active in politics, pig barns, and production lines. No two appearances are the same and we all need to understand that. It's about mentally feeling good about yourself. Some days I'm in a dirty ball cap and greasy jeans, other days I may be talking to my state legislative members in suit coat and slacks.”
AAW appreciates the partner opportunity to bring attention to females in the ag industry. It’s important that we welcome each other in order to learn and grow through the different backgrounds. AAW is grateful to all the farmers and ranchers, male and female, working hard in and for agriculture.
KEY® Apparel, with more than 110 years of experience in the workwear clothing industry, provides the most reliable workwear for rugged use at the best value. Their feature-rich products are the tried and true choice for those who demand consistent, comfortable, and work-ready apparel.
American Agri-Women promotes the welfare of the national security through safe and reliable food, fiber, and energy supply. Since 1974, AAW members have worked together to educate consumers, advocate for agriculture, and offer networking and professional development opportunities. For more information about AAW www.americanagriwomen.org. Find AAW on social media at: Facebook.com/AgriWomen/, Twitter.com/Women4Ag/ (@Women4Ag) and Instagram.com/americanagriwomen/ (@americanagriwomen).
