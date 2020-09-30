Master gardeners award scholarships

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Master Gardener Association had a record number of applications for their annual scholarship. It was a difficult process to narrow the field, but have announced the two winners.
Carter Beaulieu and Alexander Coughlin were each awarded a 2020 Dodge County Master Gardener Association $1,000 Scholarship.
Alexander Coughlin, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend Iowa State University and major in Agronomy. Coughlin has been an FFA officer and leader including conducting the chapter’s crop plot for three years. Under his leadership the chapter created and organized an annual field day. Coughlin has also been active in community events and was employed as a farm equipment operator, field scout and mechanic throughout high school.
Beaulieu, a senior at Randolph High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in biology and chemistry, with a career goal in plant research. In high school he was active in FFA , student council, and athletics. He was named a state winner of Career and Technical Education for the US Presidential Scholars Program. Beaulieu has also volunteered in community activities and has been employed at area Ag businesses throughout his high school years. He also operates his own lawn care business.
Each year a $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from any public, parochial high school or home school in Dodge County.
The student must have applied to a two or four year accredited college or technical school that has a program leading to a degree or certification in the horticultural area. Careers may include, but are not limited to, teaching, plant pathology, agronomy, agricultural engineer, landscape contractor, or landscape architect.
As part of the scholarship application, the student will be required to write a statement of 300 or fewer words that his/her chosen career will meet the requirement of horticultural or related studies. Additionally, the student will need to provide two letters of recommendation. The specifics are detailed on the application form.
The 2021 scholarship application information will be posted early in the new year, and will be available in the guidance offices of Dodge County area high schools. They include Beaver Dam High School, Dodgeland High School, Horicon High School, Hustisford High School, Lomira High School, Mayville High School, Randolph High School, Watertown High School, Waupun High School, and Central Wisconsin Christian School.
