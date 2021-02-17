MADISON — The 2021 Midwest Manure Summit will be virtual. The free, online event, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension’s Dairy Team and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will be held Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
As in previous years, the Midwest Manure Summit will feature leading researchers and industry professionals discussing strategies and technologies to optimize manure management, upgrade biogas production, as well as effectively manage manure-derived nutrients and odor and gas emissions.
There will be nationally recognized speakers to address biological systems, pelletizing manure solids, and wet gasification for a dairy farm.
Pre-registration for this free, online event is required by 5 p.m., Feb. 22 at http://midwestmanure.org. The first 100 summit registrants will be mailed a free “goodie bag” filled with resources and materials to complement the webinar format and topics.
Questions regarding the Midwest Manure Summit can directed to Heather Schlesser, extension Marathon County at heather.schlesser@wisc.edu or 715-261-1230, extension 2.
The 2021 Midwest Manure Summit is sponsored by UW-Madison Division of Extension and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.