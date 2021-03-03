MADISON — For those craving information about water resources, the 2021 Wisconsin Water Week will be celebrated March 8-12, according to Michelle Scarpace, natural resource educator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison division of extension.
What has traditionally been the WI Lakes Convention held in April in Stevens Point every year, the celebration will be virtual this year.
The first ever virtual Wisconsin Water Week will feature three days of content-rich presentations and panels on Monday-Wednesday. Monday will emphasize “Water Cycles,” including groundwater and climate, the two largest but mostly invisible pieces of our shared water inheritance.
Tuesday will explore “Water Bodies,” delving into the science of monitoring and managing lakes, rivers, wetlands, and watersheds, and evaluating their health. This includes the flora and fauna in and around these water bodies and how they interact.
Wednesday will focus on “Water Actions,” featuring examples and stories from the field that demonstrate how people and communities are tackling water challenges – even during these turbulent times. Thursday’s agenda will feature 10 regionally focused sessions. The Rock River Coalition is hosting a session.
Friday’s agenda will include local action-oriented meetings and events. Register at wisconsinlakes.org and go to the ’Wisconsin Water Week’ tab.
There are many ways to celebrate our water resources, and the wetlands that help protect them.
February started with the celebration of World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2. World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and our planet. “It is no doubt that those of us in the Rock River Basin appreciate wetlands, as historically, the basin has been shaped by wetlands,” Scarpace said. “As glaciation occurred throughout this area, it left behind unsorted material (glacial till), sorted material (glacial outwash), and deposits from glacial lakes (lacustrine deposits). Many of these depositions are poorly drained and formed wetlands throughout the basin. Specifically, Glacial Lake Scuppernong covered most of Jefferson County during the last glaciation and deposited nearly level layers of clay and silty clay.”
One can see the flat plain that Glacial Lake Scuppernong left behind off the Scuppernong Segment of the Ice Age Trail through the Southern Kettle Moraine State Forest. With the clay deposit and level elevations, many of the low-lying areas are dominated by wetlands. However, much of the landscape has changed over the last 150 years as wetlands were diminished by 50% to support urban and agriculture development.
Despite the loss of wetlands, there are still wetlands among the landscape that provide many ecological benefits. The most well-known wetland in the area is Horicon Marsh as it is a designated Wetland of International Importance. Horicon Marsh is one of the largest intact freshwater wetlands in the US and one of the largest cattail marshes in the world, making this marsh an extremely important site for migratory birds, Scarpace pointed out.
Wetland provide many benefits to wildlife as 75% of Wisconsin’s wildlife depend on wetlands at some point during their lives. Besides wildlife benefits, wetlands also provide clean drinking water, shoreline protection, support rare plants, and provide flood protection.
The Wisconsin Wetlands Association identified “Workhorse Wetlands” across the state that provide a variety of natural benefits to our community. Turtle Valley was identified as a Workhorse Wetland because it supports more than 120 species of breeding and migratory birds. Restoration efforts of Turtle Valley also provide storage of floodwaters and filter sediment to help improve water quality and lessen flooding effects throughout the Turtle Creek Watershed.
The Wisconsin Wetlands Association offers resources to learn about wetlands, how to manage them on property, and tools for communities to understand the importance of wetlands. Check out more at wisconsinwetlands.org and go to the ‘Learn’ tab!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.