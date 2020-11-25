MADISON — The second online session of the Heart of the Farm — Women in Agriculture online Coffee Chats will be featuring some quick self-care tips to take care of both mind and body during the holidays. This online series will be held on Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Heart of the Farm -Women in Agriculture online Coffee Chats series is a University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
The hour-long series will run on the second Monday of each month through March 8, 2021. There is no charge for attending the series but one must register at: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4.
Once registered, one will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate in the meeting.
December’s speakers are Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl, extension human development and relationship educators. All three work with families and communities to improve family well-being and community awareness in the areas of family economics, poverty awareness, health and nutrition education.
Upcoming speakers include Jan. 11, 2021, Gary Sipiorski, owner Gary Sipiorski Consulting, LLC (Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns); March 8, 2021, Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Madison Extension (How to Read and Understand Your Milk Check,); and Jenny Gavin, Gavin Farms, Reedsburg, (Value Added Enterprises and Farm Diversification).
For more information on the Coffee Chats Series or the Heart of the Farm Program, go to the HOF website at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call a local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
