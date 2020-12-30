Dairy producers and members of allied industry who are interested in building their leadership and professional development skills are encouraged to apply for the 2021 Cornerstone Dairy Academy presented by the Professional Dairy Producers. The three-track leadership development program is scheduled for March 16-17, 2021, at the Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells.
Small steps can lead to big results when building leadership skills for success in today’s dairy industry. The PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy brings together leading experts to share their experiences and expertise in communications, leadership and people-development.
Three learning pillars will be held simultaneously during the first day. The pillars include influential leaders, visionary leaders and servant leaders.
On day two, participants will put their skills to work at the 2021 PDPW Business Conference, with opportunities to network with key industry influencers and experts from around the globe, explore the latest technologies, and learn about the newest dairy industry research alongside fellow dairy professionals.
The PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy training is application-based program. Applications are due by Jan. 31, 2021. Contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379 with questions.
The PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy is an accredited training and offers Dairy AdvanCE continuing education units. To learn more or secure credits, visit www.DairyAdvance.org.
Professional Dairy Producers is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
