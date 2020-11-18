If I could invent things that are not yet available to make my life easier here are some of the things I’d want:

A car seat for grandkids that is self-buckling and self installing.

Triangle shaped plastic bags for pizza slices.

A robot that closes closet doors, drawers and cupboard doors when my husband leaves them open.

A spot in my car that can hold my purse within reach.

A face-recognition memory jogger that would whisper the person’s name in my ear.

A rock-blaster and weed-whacking robot.

A spray I could mist over my eyes that would stop me from crying at moments when my emotions get away from me.

A hover-combine, chopper or tractor that floats over wet fields without getting stuck.

Hover cars and trucks so we don’t hit all the potholes or slide on ice.

Edible, large round bale wraps for making silage bales.

A non-alcoholic beer that tastes every bit as good as the real thing.

Ice cream that tastes creamy but doesn’t have fat or calories.

A perfume that mosquitoes hate.

