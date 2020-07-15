When the first spider wove his web across the passage way to the cave the first cave women invented the word, “Yuk!”
Insects bug me and they must not be popular with other people, either, because there is a major war going on to get rid of them.
I suppose you could call it an arms race between man and the creepy, crawly creatures.
Ever since I saw the first military column of ants march around an area where last night’s snack crumbs were scattered, I’ve set out to prevent their invasion.
Actually, it shouldn’t be hard to wipe them out because they obviously aren’t too smart. Have you ever noticed how far they will march just to get one crumb? They won’t just come in and parade straight for the cookie crumbs. No! They come from beneath the oven, go up the cabinet, across the sink, over the coffee maker, in and out of the toaster, up the electrical cord into the socket and back out to the crumbs. Then when they get there they attempt to pull the crumbs back along the same route but they wind up lost and wander around the room.
Maybe that’s why Mark Twain said, “I have not yet come across a living ant that seems to have any more sense than a dead one.”
Flies patrol the skies of our living rooms. We use yesterday’s Daily Times, a bath towel or a vacuum cleaner to swat at them because it seems like the only time they fly from one spot to another is just after we’ve put the fly swatter back on top of the refrigerator and walked away.
Then there is the mosquito. I lay awake at night listening to the buzzing over my head and I wonder what good they can possibly do for the balance of nature. Millions of dollars are made each year in insect repellent sales and I’ve come to the conclusion they were put on earth to provide jobs. Scientists could come up with a permanent way to get rid of them but they don’t want to. There is too much money involved in repellents.
Bees and wasps are pests but they serve a purpose. I can live with them as long as they promise to leave me alone. But as for the mosquito, I realize nothing is made in vain. God has a purpose for every creature. But for the life of me I haven’t figured out the purpose of a mosquito.
