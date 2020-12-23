Shane and Jennifer Sauer of Waterloo are among the five finalists for the 67th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award. The finalists for the 2021 distinction will participate in the OYF Awards Weekend Jan. 22-24, 2021 in Neenah.
The OYF candidates are sponsored to the state event by past OYF finalists, UW Extension County Ag Agents or other agricultural groups; sponsors can still contribute to the overall event or a specific candidate. Due to Covid-19 the event will not be open to the public.
The Sauers own a dairy farm with a total of 350 cows and milk 150 registered Holstein. Shane Sauer, 40, grew up working on the family farm and took part ownership at age 23. His wife, Jennifer, has also spent the majority of the couple’s 12 years of marriage working on the farm full-time.
Shane Sauer said the couple was notified of their nomination for Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer in November.
“We were not expecting it,” he said. “We were thrilled and honored to be nominated.”
Last week, the pair learned they were among the top five finalists.
“It’s gratifying to be a finalist,” Sauer said. “We’ve been working a long time to get where we are.”
The other candidates for the recognition are Joseph and Ashley Dudkiewicz of Crivitz, Clint and Erin Hodorff of Eden, Michael and Jenny Jenson of Elk Mound, and Leslie and Scott Svacina of Deer Park.
The 2021 state OYF winner will be named at the finale luncheon. Also recognized will be a runner-up and a “Speak up for Ag” winner. The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2022 national OYF Awards Congress, which will be held in Hilton Head Island, SC.
The OYF award is based on 50% progress in ag career, 25% soil and water conservation and 25% contributions to community, state or nation. Goals of the OYF program are:
• To foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements;
• To bring about a greater interest in farmers/ranchers;
• To help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.
The 2020 state winners, Phil & Laura Finger, Oconto, are awaiting their results for the National OYF (which has been canceled for 2021). The 2021 national OYF finalists may be invited to the 2022 event in Hilton Head Island, SC.
Now in its 67th year, Wisconsin OYF has had 18 national winners. On the national level, OYF is sponsored by John Deere and the Outstanding Farmers of America Fraternity; and supported by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.
