March is a time of impatience for farmers. Suddenly the time seems to be flying. What we thought would be a long winter is suddenly drawing to a close and machinery still needs spring conditioning. All those projects we left to do in the long months of winter are still undone.
I remember one year seeding oats at the end of March. I also remember March bringing more than three feet of snow.
We feel the need to be prepared in case spring comes early. We see the flocks of geese and wonder if this will be one of those years when we’ll end up on the fields in March.
Those honking sounds make it hard to believe that it will be a spring like the year we moved to our farm when we couldn’t get on the fields until May and much of the corn ground wasn’t drained of the winter run-off until June.
In Wisconsin we’ve learned that anything is possible! In 1929 there were 218 days between frosts, but records indicate that potatoes were killed by frost in 1917 when the growing season lasted only 110 days between May 23 and Sept. 19.
I remember the March of 1959 when I eagerly waited by the radio each morning to hear the announcement, “No school today!”
I skied more in March that year than I did all the rest of the near-snowless winter. We had three feet of snow and what seemed like the windiest March ever.
Then there was the March of 1976, the year of the famous ice storm. I remember well coping with hauling water for our heifers in 55-gallon barrels on the back of the pickup truck. Thank God we were not milking cows yet because I remember well how many of our neighbors had to milk by hand or wait in line to borrow a neighbor’s generator.
Some folks in our area were out of electricity for two days and others for two weeks. My mom was out of power for two weeks and every other day they came to our farm to take showers and have a warm meal. Otherwise, they coped with the heat of their fireplace and warming food in the fireplace.
I saw an old newspaper account of a similar storm in 1890. No, I don’t remember it. The well-meaning editor wrote, “Everyone should clean the ice from their sidewalks. Many of them are slippery so as to make pedestrianism dangerous.”
