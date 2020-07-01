LODI — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Furst-McNess Corp., based in Lodi, for exposing employees to potential grain dust explosions and other hazards at the feed mill facility.
OSHA cited the company for one willful and two serious violations and faces $148,431 in penalties.
An OSHA investigation found the Furst-McNess Corp. failed to implement a housekeeping program to control and remove combustible dust.
accumulations that occur during storage of grain materials and manufacturing of animal feed. The agency also cited the company for failing to maintain grain-processing equipment.
“OSHA standards require that grain dust and ignition sources be controlled to protect workers from potentially catastrophic explosions,” said OSHA Madison Area Office Director Chad Greenwood.
OSHA’s Grain Handling webpage offers extensive resources for addressing the safety and health hazards associated with grain handling operations.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance.
