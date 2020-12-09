Kevin Krentz was elected president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Krentz is a dairy farmer from Berlin in Waushara County.
Krentz was first elected to the WFBF Board of Directors in 2012 to represent District 5, which includes Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties.
Krentz is president of Krentz Family Dairy Inc. He started his farming career in 1994 when he purchased his father’s 60 cows. He grew the farm to 600 cows and 1,300 acres of crops.
Krentz and his wife, Holly, have a daughter and three sons.
Dave Daniels from Union Grove in Kenosha County was re-elected to serve as vice president.
Arch Morton Jr. of Janesville in Rock County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 2 which includes Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Rock and Sauk counties.
Joe Bragger of Independence in Buffalo County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 4 which includes Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties.
Rosie Lisowe of Chilton in Calumet County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 6 which includes Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.
Nine of the 11 members of the WFBF board of directors are farmers elected in each of Farm Bureau’s nine districts. These nine individuals also make up the board of directors for the Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Rounding out the WFBF’s board are the chairs of WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist and Promotion and Education Committees, both of which serve a one-year term on the board.
Lynn Leahy of Plover in Waushara County was elected to a one-year term as the chair of the promotion and education committee and will serve as the representative on the board. She succeeds Darby Sampson from Jackson County.
Emily Johnson of Orfordville in Rock County was elected to a one-year term as chair of the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee and will serve as the representative on the board. She succeeds Kelly Oudenhoven of Outagamie County as YFA Chair.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization, made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus and representing farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles. WFBF provides legislative representation, public relations, leadership development and services to farmers across the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.