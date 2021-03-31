I get a lot of press releases from all over the country. If it is related to agriculture I get them. Usually I don’t pay too much attention to them but one recent release caught my eye.
It seems a recent study in Ireland determined, “Dairy cows with no access to outside pasture may have damaged emotional wellbeing.”
It occurred to me that if this is really true, maybe they should consider the emotional well-being of all of us humans who have been on lock down or social restrictions for more than a year. I can tell you for a fact (without an expensive scientific study) that my emotional well-being has suffered this last year. Yours probably has too.
It also led me to think about the cows on our farm, now David and Kathleen’s farm.
I’m not sure how the scientists evaluate the emotional well-being of a cow but I evaluate it by what I see and hear when I look into their free-stall barn.
I hear a very low “mooing”. Not a “bellaring” as we would hear if a cow got tangled in a fence or was fighting with another cow. Just a low contented “mooing.”
I see a few cows wandering around for exercise. I see some lying peacefully in a stall taking a cat (or cow) nap. I see some gathered at the feed bunk enjoying a meal that was carefully prepared according to the recipe determined by their nutritionist.
By the way, how many people have a nutritionist figure out the recipes and menus for the meals they serve their families? These recipes for the cow’s meals are calculated to be perfectly balanced so they get every nutrient they need to stay healthy without losing or gaining weight.
I remember a few years ago there were numerous TV ads talking about California’s “happy cows.” I haven’t seen them recently but in the stores I see a lot of almond milk from the almond groves that have replaced some California dairy farms.
Now I’m wondering if we’ll be seeing “happy California nut” ads instead.
