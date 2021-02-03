One of the toughest things for me to adjust to as time goes on is getting accustomed to the age of disposables.
Since the days of watching mom wrap the store string around the little ball in the kitchen drawer I’ve been saving things. Mom gathered the slivers of soap from the bathroom and kitchen sinks and saved them in a jar until wash day when they were tossed in with the laundry. She saved every glass jar for nails, left over paint, jelly or canning. Why wouldn’t I follow in her footsteps?
But try as I could, I wasn’t able to be as frugal as mom and save everything for a few reasons.
First, even when I shop at a grocery store that allows me to pack my groceries in a box (which I save and then use it to transport goods to the thrift store), the box is no longer wrapped in string to secure it. And if it was, I’d just know I couldn’t throw out the string so I’d dutifully wrap it around that nice ball but then what would I do with it. I can’t think of one use for ordinary string.
And those soap slivers? Well, my kids have taught me to buy liquid soap in a plastic dispenser bottle that, of course, is disposable. And the bars of soap that do eventually shrink down in the shower end up as tiny pieces of soap glued to the shower floor. I’m not going to scrape them off and carry them down in the basement just to save a teaspoon of laundry detergent.
My mom used to save the good material in discarded clothing and cut the pieces into squares that eventually got sewed into a quilt or blanket. That’s where the name “patch work quilt” came from.
I started that, too, but somehow they never got used for anything. Eventually I sent them, piece by piece, to Dick’s shop to use for shop rags.
I used to save egg cartons for my neighbors who had chickens. That was in the days when we probably went through a dozen of eggs a day between breakfast and baking for a hungry bunch. Now it’s just Dick and I and our egg usage is way down. I saw an ad on the social media sale board for egg cartons. The guy was selling them for 10 cents apiece. Gee, if I saved mine I might be able to make 30 cents a month. Maybe I should consider it as a supplement to my social security.
I saved gallon-sized glass apple cider jars once, too. But when the garage was so full I couldn’t fit our car in and I couldn’t find a taker for them I ended up sending them to recycling. Dick was glad. He could get his car in the garage again.
