BARABOO — The Wisconsin Holstein Association and the Junior Activities Committee has decided to cancel the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention that had been re-scheduled for March 27-28.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the group believed it was in the best interest of our membership to no longer host this event that traditionally has a large attendance of youth from across Wisconsin.
To find ways to keep juniors involved and recognize their accomplishments, the Junior Activities Committee and the WHA staff are working on a series of smaller, regional events for junior members later in the spring.
Event details will be shared on the WHA Facebook page as well as at www.wisholsteins.com once finalized.
For more information, contact Laura Wackershauser at 800-223-4269, extension 1 or lauraw@wisholsteins.com.
