I saw a statement on social media a while back that really hit home. I printed it and framed it and hung it in a conspicuous place in our home.
It stated, “If a man says he will fix it he will fix it. There is no need to remind him every six months!”
It reminded me of a wooden chip I found among my mom’s poker chips when we cleaned out her home and sorted through the games. The words “Round Tuit” were printed on the chip.
I remember when mom got that chip. She told me she had gotten it to give to my dad when he said, for the umpteenth time, “I’ll fix that when I get a round tuit.”
A generation later that procrastination statement is still as popular as ever.
Just think of all the completed jobs there would be if everyone got a “round tuit.” All the old junk would be cleared out of the house and replaced with new; closets and drawers would be cleaned out and outgrown clothing would be given to the Bethesda Thrift shop. Old, poor quality pictures would be tossed out and good ones would be organized and labeled. All the junk would be cleared off my catch-all corner and my miscellaneous drawer that catches all the clutter from the catch-all corner when company comes would be cleaned out and everything returned to its proper place.
Coats would be hung on the hook, not on the floor next to it. Tools would be returned to the tool box; the vehicles would be waxed and the bottle of wax put back in the basement.
I’d finally make some of those recipes I got from friends at parties but never made yet because I didn’t get a “round tuit.”
If I got a round tuit the finger prints would be washed off our patio door and the happy face finger prints on the storm door drawn by our little artist on the steamed up glass, would be wiped clean. The socks on the pile in the sewing room would be mended.
Even when we manage to get a round tuit and we accomplish something, there always seems to be another project beckoning and we again strive to get a round tuit. We never really hang onto that round tuit too long. It’s always out there luring us to do more.
Actually, if all those jobs were done that we planned to do when we get a round tuit what would we have to look forward to? Besides, I don’t think I could handle living in a spotless, perfectly organized house with all my projects complete. I’d go bonkers out of sheer boredom. But don’t tell Dick! It will just give him more incentive to push jobs off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.