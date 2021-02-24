Like so many people I wear a Fit-bit to keep track of the steps I take every day. My personal goal is 10,000 steps. That is not possible unless I either go for a 3-mile walk in addition to my routine tasks around the house or if I go dancing. When we go dancing I’m generally well over my goal.
My mom, and especially my grandma, would laugh if they thought I was purposely figuring out ways to get “my steps.”
They are gone now but I remember them describing their jobs of years ago – before electricity was available in rural areas. Back then getting electrical lines to run out into rural areas was a bit like the struggle these days to get internet service in rural areas.
Just think about the routine tasks you have each day. How would they be different without electricity?
Consider laundry day. Without electricity the first job would be to pump the water by hand, then carry it from the well that was generally about 100 yards from the house. That job in itself provided a woman with more exercise than a mile or two of jogging, and consider the number of hours that were devoted just to carrying water.
The water for washing had to be heated on wood or coal stoves. A wash stick was her “agitator” before washing machines were invented. The tubs were lined up in a row and before she had a wringer she had to punch the clothes, then squeeze them, move them into the first rinse tank, swish them, squeeze them once more, move to the next tank and finally squeeze them as hard as possible and hang them out on the line to dry (winter and summer).
The dirtiest spots were washed on a scrubbing board before the ritual began and handkerchiefs and other items that might carry germs were boiled in a kettle of water before washing. The soap she used for washing was likely lye soap that she made herself. She likely had sore hands from having them in this harsh soap.
If she wanted items to look especially white she added bluing to the water.
Mom tells about washing when she was a child. She was glad her family had a “modern” washing machine. They didn’t have electricity, though, so the agitating was done by rocking the tub. It was her job to do this and when she did she sang songs to keep the rhythm. The timing of the batches was monitored by the number of verses she sang.
Once all this laundry was done the next task was to iron it. Ironing was bad enough when we used electric irons but in mom’s day they used a series of heavy irons that she heated on top of the wood stove. As the iron cooled she placed it back on the stove and took another.
Sometimes the stove had some soot on it from stoking the fire. When that happened it got onto the iron and if she didn’t notice it in time the soot got onto the shirt she was ironing and it needed to get re-washed.
Sometimes the potholder she used to handle the irons would slip and burn her hands – hands that were already irritated from having them in the lye soap water. Those same sore hands had to handle the rag that had been dipped into salt to clean the iron. A full day of handling the heavy laundry left a woman tired and achy but she still had to do all the other routine chores including cooking and cleaning, all without electricity.
