SULLIVAN — The traditional red barn on the Stephan property, nearing 100 years old, and the fieldstone shed that fronts it that’s likely even older, carry the weight of history and the memories of generations of Stephans.
Now a new sign stands outside the barn at W1559 County Highway F, designating the property as a Century Farm, having been in the same family and under continuous production for all of that time.
Currently operated by two brothers, Robert and Barry Stephan, and their wives, Nancy and Pauline (respectively,) the property lies tucked up against the Rome Pond wildlife area and the Bark River, providing a perfect pastoral scene and the site of many a successful duck hunt across the generations.
Nods to the farm’s heritage are readily visible around the property, from the historic cream brick farmhouse and outbuildings to the wagon wheels that rest against the fieldstone shed, which came from an old-style rake.
A few hundred feet from the barn, a foundation is all that remains of an earlier structure, once the farm’s ice house.
Before refrigeration was available, local residents would harvest ice from Rome Pond during the winter months and store it in the ice house, for use cooling food throughout the year.
The Stephan family first took ownership of the Sullivan property on April 3, 1920, when Charles and Flora Stephan bought the farm located along a glacial drumlin near the river.
At that time, the couple’s son, Gilbert, was 4. He would go on to inherit the farm and pass it on to his own sons in turn.
Soon after purchasing the property, the family had amassed a small dairy herd, and Charles had an additional stream of income on the side, running a gravel-hauling business.
“Not a lot about the early days on the farm is known, as some history seems to get lost over time,” Pauline said.
One thing that is remembered is how much the land has meant to family members, not just for income, but also for recreation and a connection with the environment.
Growing up alongside Rome Pond, the Bark River, and the wetlands and prairie rich in wildlife, it was only natural that Gilbert became an avid duck hunter.
In January of 1951, he took over ownership of the family farm with his wife, Edith. Their children, Robert and Barry, were 8 and 1 years old respectively when the transfer took place.
“Gilbert and Edith worked together to make the farm a success,” Pauline said.
The family continued to raise dairy cows, investing on an addition to the barn and putting more land under tillage.
In 1961, the family sold the dairy herd, converting the farm to a cow/calf beef operation.
Another addition to the barn was needed as the herd grew.
In the late 1970s, the family added the first Simmental to the herd, and it just expanded from there. Breeding and stock sales supported the farm for many years.
When Gilbert and Edith passed away, the next generation, Robert and Barry, inherited the farm and continued to run it, but switched tactics, making it a crop operation only.
The days of livestock are gone, but the family has a persisting love for the land that supported them for these past generations, both the fruitful fields and the uncultivated lands that border them, full of wildlife and game.
As co-owners of the farm, Robert and Barry have taken a conservationist approach, adding wetland scrapes and prairie plantings to support the local ecosystem and wildlife.
The family farmstead has been a central part of life for Robert for his entire 77 years, and Barry for 70 years.
Robert and Barry said that they’d love to see this property enjoyed for many years to come by their own children, Paul (Vicki), Deanna (Shawn), Aaron (Liz) and seven grandchildren.
Measuring 96 acres, the property currently is planted in corn, hay and soybeans.
“We have all really enjoyed the connection to the land,” Robert said.
“Dad duck-hunted here from the age of 12 until he was 85,” Robert said.
“Oh, no, he was hunting before he was 12,” Barry disagreed with a smile.
“He didn’t miss a year,” Robert said, noting that the Wisconsin Waterfowlers honored the elder Stephan in his 70th year of membership.
Gilbert also did a lot of trapping in his time.
Gilbert’s sons followed in his footsteps, developing a healthy appreciation for the wild areas that surrounded them, as well as a strong work ethic from helping to run the farm.
“We learned to value hard work, and we learned to reuse and re-engineer what we had,” Barry said. “We didn’t waste much of anything.”
The family used lumber from its own property to build gates on the farm, for example.
“Another lesson they learned was perseverance,” Nancy said.
The Century Farm recognition program got its start in 1948, Wisconsin’s centennial year. There are 10,000 farms which have received this honor in the years since, located all around Wisconsin and involving all types of agriculture.
In total, there are 118 Century Farm honorees for 2020.
Usually, honorees are recognized at an in-person ceremony at the Wisconsin State Fair held each August, with year’s State Fair having been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, recipients received their honors individually. Potential public recognition in the future remains to be determined.
